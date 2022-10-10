Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $31.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Golar LNG stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.63. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 133.25%. Analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $10,581,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 12.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 550,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

