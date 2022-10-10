GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

JPM opened at $105.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.