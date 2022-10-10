Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.



