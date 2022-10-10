Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 230 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,744,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.85 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.56 and its 200-day moving average is $514.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

