GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,720 ($20.78).
GSK Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,342.60 ($16.22) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,407.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,620.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.72. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).
Insider Activity
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.