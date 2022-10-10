GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,720 ($20.78).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,342.60 ($16.22) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,407.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,620.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.72. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

