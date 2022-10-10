Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,670.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $190,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 576,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,819,250.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,670.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,470 shares of company stock worth $498,393 and sold 30,000 shares worth $1,103,220. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.