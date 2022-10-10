Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

