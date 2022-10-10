Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.