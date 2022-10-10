Head to Head Analysis: Marketing Alliance (MAAL) versus Its Rivals

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Marketing Alliance to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marketing Alliance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million $2.62 million 11.25 Marketing Alliance Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 26.72

Analyst Recommendations

Marketing Alliance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Marketing Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marketing Alliance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Marketing Alliance Competitors 139 905 1132 27 2.48

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 47.24%. Given Marketing Alliance’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marketing Alliance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A Marketing Alliance Competitors 4.78% 19.61% 3.48%

Dividends

Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Marketing Alliance pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 26.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Marketing Alliance competitors beat Marketing Alliance on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

