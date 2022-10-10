Head-To-Head Analysis: UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) versus Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

UC Asset has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UC Asset and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UC Asset and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset $4.53 million 0.71 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $16.75 million 2.98 -$1.92 million ($4.66) -3.96

UC Asset has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

Profitability

This table compares UC Asset and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance -94.82% -4.54% -2.08%

Summary

UC Asset beats Logan Ridge Finance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $50 million and enterprise value less than $250 million. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

