Head-To-Head Comparison: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 36.26 -$10.42 million ($0.73) -0.87 Cytosorbents $43.17 million 1.64 -$24.56 million ($0.82) -1.98

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aethlon Medical and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 532.91%. Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.83%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -59.57% -54.53% Cytosorbents -94.25% -60.22% -41.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Cytosorbents on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

