Head to Head Review: Akumin (AKU) versus Its Rivals

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Akumin to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million -$43.29 million -1.70 Akumin Competitors $1.04 billion $56.95 million 0.29

Akumin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin Competitors 138 721 1617 30 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akumin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Akumin presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 65.66%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 98.71%. Given Akumin’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s rivals have a beta of -1.55, suggesting that their average share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Akumin Competitors -1,501.07% -52.49% -22.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akumin rivals beat Akumin on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

