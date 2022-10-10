Head to Head Survey: Permian Resources (PR) and Its Competitors

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Permian Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.94% 17.68% 10.38%

Volatility and Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ competitors have a beta of -12.27, meaning that their average stock price is 1,327% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1612 9261 14668 406 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Permian Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 7.00 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 17.18

Permian Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.