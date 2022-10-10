Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,869 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

