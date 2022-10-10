Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 51,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $36.85 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

