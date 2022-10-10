Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 92.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.