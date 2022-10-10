Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.01 and its 200 day moving average is $295.84. The company has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

