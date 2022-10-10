Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $160.03 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.