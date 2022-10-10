Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

Shares of V stock opened at $183.83 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

