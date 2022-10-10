HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.96%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTBI. Raymond James initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $21.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.58. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

