HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $617.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $617.71.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

HSBC Trading Down 0.9 %

HSBC stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. HSBC has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 589.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,734,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

