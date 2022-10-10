IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,781 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $46,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of IAC by 27.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 224.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

