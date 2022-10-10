Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives $25.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDEXY. UBS Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of IDEXY opened at $10.39 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

