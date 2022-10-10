Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Invesco Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.37 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.