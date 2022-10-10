Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

