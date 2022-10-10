Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 413,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

