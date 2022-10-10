iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,176,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $49.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

