iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU opened at $26.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.