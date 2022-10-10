J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,208 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $46,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,393,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,233 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $160.06 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

