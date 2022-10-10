Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $183.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

