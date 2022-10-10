Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.10 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.10 ($2.14) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.04 ($2.09) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

