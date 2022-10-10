Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

