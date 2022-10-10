Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.52). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

CVNA stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. Carvana has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $309.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Carvana by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

