Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hang Seng Bank in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $15.37 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

