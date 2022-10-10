Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hang Seng Bank in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Hang Seng Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $15.37 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.
Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.