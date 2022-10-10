Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of East Asia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Bank of East Asia’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bank of East Asia Stock Up 2.7 %

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

BKEAY opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Read More

