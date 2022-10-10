Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WD-40’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDFC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BWS Financial began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

WD-40 stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.61 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of -0.18.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

