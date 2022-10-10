Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $13.66 per share.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

RNR opened at $128.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.31. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

