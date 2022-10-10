Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRO. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

