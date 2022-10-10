Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report released on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $7.88 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $312.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,823.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 547,315 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 622,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 321,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,389 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.