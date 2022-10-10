Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Coty Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

COTY opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

