Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HENKY. Barclays dropped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

