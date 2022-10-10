Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Vroom Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of VRM opened at $1.13 on Monday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Vroom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vroom by 66.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $14,157,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

