Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after buying an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,191,000 after buying an additional 282,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of JCI opened at $50.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.