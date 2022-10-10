Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Chevron by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $160.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

