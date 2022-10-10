Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 505 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 917.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $99,413,000 after purchasing an additional 571,830 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

