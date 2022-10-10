JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

