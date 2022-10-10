JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

NYSE JPM opened at $105.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

