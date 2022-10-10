JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

