K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

