KBC Group NV Acquires 13,151 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $46.80 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

